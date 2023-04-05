Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa

Israeli police attacked dozens of worshippers in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound before dawn on Wednesday, witnesses said, in what Israeli police said was a response to rioting.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries but did not elaborate on how many people were hurt. It said in a statement that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the mosque.

"I was sitting on a chair reciting (Qur'an)," an elderly woman told Reuters while sitting outside the mosque, struggling to catch her breath. "They hurled stun grenades, one of them hit my chest," she said as she began to cry.