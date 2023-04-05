    বাংলা

    Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa

    Israeli police said in a statement that it was forced to enter the compound after "masked agitators" locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks and stones

    Published : 5 April 2023, 01:49 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 01:49 AM

    Israeli police attacked dozens of worshippers in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound before dawn on Wednesday, witnesses said, in what Israeli police said was a response to rioting.

    The Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries but did not elaborate on how many people were hurt. It said in a statement that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the mosque.

    "I was sitting on a chair reciting (Qur'an)," an elderly woman told Reuters while sitting outside the mosque, struggling to catch her breath. "They hurled stun grenades, one of them hit my chest," she said as she began to cry.

    Israeli police said in a statement that it was forced to enter the compound after "masked agitators" locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks and stones.

    "When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators," the statement said, adding that a police officer was wounded in the leg.

    Violence in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has surged over the past year and there is concern that tensions could escalate this month, when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter.

    Friction at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, has set off violence in recent years.

    Palestinian groups condemned Israel's attacks on worshippers, which they described as a crime.

    "We warn the occupation against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

    Videos circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed fireworks going off and police beating people inside the mosque.

