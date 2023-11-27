    বাংলা

    'Immense relief' as UN deliveries to northern Gaza ramp up

    Before a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas got underway on Friday, UN agencies had voiced fears of disease and dehydration in the north

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 03:31 AM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 03:31 AM

    A UN official who took part in a humanitarian aid convoy to northern Gaza said on Sunday aid groups were on track to deliver the biggest shipment in over a month, describing thin, gaunt residents slaking their thirst as soon as water arrived.

    Before a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas got underway on Friday, UN agencies had voiced fears of disease and dehydration in the north, cut off from outside aid for weeks in a siege within a siege. The UN previously said it could not get safe passage and medical groups who remained active like the International Red Cross came under fire there.

    "People are so desperate and you can see in adults' eyes they haven't eaten, you can see the children are getting thinner," the UN children's agency's James Elder told Reuters by video link from southern Gaza after returning from Gaza City.

    North Gaza cut off from outside help for weeks

    Dispute over aid held up hostage release on Saturday

    UNICEF delivers vitamin tablets for children

    "There's just this immense relief. Literally, people as they get water start drinking the water immediately," he said. "They're thirsty. They've been thirsty for days."

    UNICEF's Elder took part in a five-truck convoy on Sunday alongside other UN agencies delivering high-energy biscuits, vitamin tablets for children as well as medical kits. A dispute over aid flows to the north of the Israeli-besieged enclave temporarily held up a deal to free captives on Saturday.

    The deliveries were made to hospitals where rations were controlled, Elder said. He described seeing children, often with multiple injuries including burns and shrapnel wounds, lying in hospital beds in a state of shock. "They look like they'd been broken and then badly put back together," he said.

    "It seems callous and cold to think that we may be getting to the end of those deliveries and hostilities will continue, (that) the war, this war on children will continue."

    Even as the aid deliveries flowed north, Elder said he saw hundreds of Gazans heading in the other direction, fearing the renewal of Israeli bombardments if the four-day truce is not prolonged. "People are so terrified that this pause won't be continued ... I saw grandmothers carrying children, children pushing grandmothers in wheelchairs through the dust," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from south Israel Nov 17, 2023.
    Aid supplies to Gaza halted again
    The United Nations' WFP says civilians face the ‘immediate possibility of starvation’ due to the lack of food supplies
    US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US October 19, 2023.
    Biden to seek billions in military aid for Israel as invasion of Gaza nears
    In a televised White House speech late on Thursday that also addressed Ukraine's effort to repel Russia's invasion, Biden said Hamas sought to "annihilate" Israel's democracy
    A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs for Palestinians start to move from Al-Arish to Rafah city as they wait for an agreement on the opening on the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Aid to move over Egyptian border unlikely to raise spirits in Gaza
    After intensive diplomacy, Egypt agreed to reopen its border crossing with Gaza to allow aid to reach Palestinians
    Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestine wait on the desert road (Cairo - Ismailia) on their way to the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Cairo, Egypt, Oct 14, 2023.
    More aid flights arrive in Egypt, awaiting passage to Gaza
    Relief materials are being held in Sinai Peninsula until safe delivery into the nearby Gaza Strip can be secured, an official says

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps