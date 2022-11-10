Iran warns Saudi Arabia 'our strategic patience' may run out

Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency.

"Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out if hostilities continue," Fars quoted Esmail Khatib as saying.

"If Iran decides to retaliate and punish, glass palaces will crumble and these countries will not experience stability anymore."