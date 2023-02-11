After surviving Syrian war, earthquake kills most of a father's family

Naser al-Wakaa kept his family safe through years of war, bombings and air raids until Monday's earthquake struck their home in Jandaris in northwest Syria, levelling the building and burying his wife and most of his family under the masonry.

Rescuers pulled two of his children alive from the rubble at night. Video showed them bruised and covered in dust. Another child also survived. But his wife and at least five of his children were killed.

He sat amid the ruins of his home, surrounded by broken concrete and twisted metal, grieving his loss as he held baby clothes tight to his face. In despair and confusion, he named his children - boys and girls - without saying how many he had.