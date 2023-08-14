Attack on Iran's shrine kills at least one, injures several people

An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz killed at least one person on Sunday, a local official told state TV, adding that one person had been arrested.

Iranian state media earlier reported that at least four people had been killed in the attack.

"It happened around 19:00 local time (15:30 GMT) ... an armed terrorist entered the Shrine area and started shooting ... he was arrested," said Mohammad Hadi Imaniyeh, the governor of Fars province.

"One person was killed in the attack."