Floods kill at least 22 in southern Iran

Heavy rains cause flooding in the country’s southern province of Fars, authorities say
At least 22 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern province of Fars, a provincial official said on Saturday.
There was at least one person missing, said Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.
He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars.
The governor of Fars province declared Sunday a day of mourning, state media said.