July 24 2022

    Floods kill at least 22 in southern Iran

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2022, 2:27 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2022, 2:27 AM

    At least 22 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern province of Fars, a provincial official said on Saturday.

    There was at least one person missing, said Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

    He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars.

    The governor of Fars province declared Sunday a day of mourning, state media said.

