Biden says Netanyahu must change, Israel losing global support

Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel had received "full backing" from the US for its ground incursion into Gaza and that Washington had blocked "international pressure to stop the war."

But he added: "There is disagreement about 'the day after Hamas' and I hope that we will reach agreement here as well."

PALESTINIAN STATE

At the fundraiser, Biden specifically mentioned Israel's far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is Israel's national security minister, and said "this is the most conservative government in Israel's history."

Biden said Netanyahu must "change," adding that "this government in Israel is making it very difficult."

He also said that ultimately Israel "can't say no" to a Palestinian state, which Israeli hardliners oppose.

Biden said: "We have an opportunity to begin to unite the region ... and they still want to do it. But we have to make sure that Bibi (Netanyahu) understands that he's got to make some moves ... You cannot say no Palestinian state."

Netanyahu also said in Tuesday's statement he would "not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo," the 1990s peace accords that established the Palestinian Authority (PA) as part of negotiations for the creation of a potential Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Washington has said it envisions an eventual return by the PA to Gaza, which Hamas seized from the West Bank-based body in 2007.

"I will not allow the entry into Gaza of those who educate terrorism, support terrorism and finance terrorism," Netanyahu said. The PA denies such allegations.

Biden has expressed strong support for Israel's military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza but he and his team have expressed growing concern about the death of Palestinian civilians.

Biden plans to meet on Wednesday at the White House with family members of Americans taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct 7 attack in which 1,200 people were killed, a White House official said.

Sullivan said on Tuesday that during his visit to Israel he will discuss with Israeli officials their timetable for the war in Gaza.

"The subject of how they are seeing the timetable of this war will certainly be on the agenda for my meetings," said Sullivan, who is expected to travel later this week.

Sullivan blamed Hamas for the breakdown of a truce from Nov 24 to Dec 1 because the militants refused to release more hostages.