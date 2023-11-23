Mediator Qatar says truce in Gaza to start on Friday

A truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start on Friday at 7 am (0500 GMT), with the first batch of hostages to be released at 4 pm, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The truce would include a comprehensive ceasefire in both the north and south of the Gaza Strip, Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha, adding that Palestinians would also be released from Israeli jails as part of the deal.

The lists of civilians to be released from Gaza had been agreed, Ansari said.