Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shi'ite pilgrims

Iran's Supreme Leader vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security after the massacre of Shi'ite pilgrims, an assault claimed by Islamic State which threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants "will surely be punished" and called on Iranians to unite. "We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents," he said in a statement read on state television a day after the attack killed 15 people.

Khamenei's call for unity appeared to be directed mostly at government loyalists and not protesters whose nearly six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.

Iran's clerical rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on Sept 16.

Iranians have called for the death of Khamenei and an end to the Islamic Republic during the protests, which have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, drawing many Iranians on to the streets.

Officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz. State media blamed "takfiri terrorists" - a label that predominantly Shi'ite Iran uses for hardline Sunni Muslim militants such as Islamic State.