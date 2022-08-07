'Shameful' delay in cabinet formation causing Lebanon's decay: top Christian cleric

Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Sunday it is "shameful" that politicians have yet to form a new cabinet nearly three months after elections, blaming their chronic feuding for the country's "decay".

Many Lebanese see the long-entrenched governing elite as hamstrung by corruption and dysfunction, and blame it for pushing Lebanon into a financial and economic meltdown that has left eight in 10 people poor.

In his weekly sermon, Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros al-Rai drew an unfavourable comparison between Lebanon's progress in securing a maritime boundary deal with longtime foe Israel and the paralysis in domestic politics.