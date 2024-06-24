Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Netanyahu says intense fighting against Hamas is ending but war to go on

Once the intense fighting is over in Gaza, Netanyahu said, Israel will be able to deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon

Intense fighting against Hamas is ending but war to go on: Netany
An Israeli soldier gestures while in a military vehicle, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, June 23, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM

Updated : 24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Read More
N Korean official criticises US for expanding support for Ukraine
N Korean official criticises US for expanding support for Ukraine
Russia could reduce decision time for use of nuclear weapons: lawmaker
Russia could reduce decision time for use of nuclear weapons: lawmaker
The race for resilient wheat in climate-proofing India
The race for resilient wheat in climate-proofing India
Thousands of women march in France against far right
Thousands of women march in France against far right
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More