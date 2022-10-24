Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun's departure looms

Lebanon's parliament failed on Monday to elect a president for the fourth time, with just a week left until outgoing President Michel Aoun's term ends and warnings of a constitutional crisis growing louder.

With parliament more fractured than ever after May's elections, political blocs have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed Aoun.

The presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-1990 civil war but a vacuum now would be especially worrisome. The government is already operating in a caretaker capacity and the country is sinking deeper into a three-year-old financial meltdown.