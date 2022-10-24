    বাংলা

    Lebanon fails to elect president for fourth time as Aoun's departure looms

    With parliament more fractured than ever after May's elections, political blocs have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed Aoun

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 09:53 AM

    Lebanon's parliament failed on Monday to elect a president for the fourth time, with just a week left until outgoing President Michel Aoun's term ends and warnings of a constitutional crisis growing louder.

    With parliament more fractured than ever after May's elections, political blocs have been unable to reach consensus on a candidate to succeed Aoun.

    The presidency has fallen vacant several times since the 1975-1990 civil war but a vacuum now would be especially worrisome. The government is already operating in a caretaker capacity and the country is sinking deeper into a three-year-old financial meltdown.

    Economic and political turmoil has sunk the currency by more than 90%, spread poverty, paralysed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings in the most destabilising crisis since the country's civil war.

    Votes in parliament on Monday were split mostly between independent MP Michel Mouawad, scholar Issam Khalife, who was newly nominated, blank ballots and some votes for political slogans.

    Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri set the next session for Thursday, Oct 27.

    Anticipating another vacuum at the top, politicians have stepped up efforts to agree on a new cabinet led by Sunni Muslim Prime Minister Najib Mikati - who is currently serving in a caretaker capacity - to which presidential powers could pass.

    RELATED STORIES
    Syrian refugees sit near an informal camp, in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon Oct 18, 2022.
    Syrian refugees cling on in Turkey, Lebanon
    An Amnesty International researcher says past returnees were subjected to rights violations including detention, torture, rape and forced disappearance to coerce their return to Syria
    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 30, 2022
    Netanyahu comeback dominates Israel election
    Israel's longest-serving prime minister and the most dominant and polarising political figure of his generation is back on the campaign trail
    Logo of Mossad
    Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
    Referring to the Israeli intelligence agency, Iran's Fars news agency said that the arrestees are in direct video communication with Mossad officers
    Credit:
    Iran's atomic energy organisation says e-mail was hacked
    Iranian hacking group, Black Reward, earlier threatened to release hacked information unless the authorities released political prisoners and people arrested during recent unrest

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher