    বাংলা

    Israel seizes millions in digital funds meant for Iranian proxies

    Israel's defence minister says he approved an operation that identified and confiscated funds laundered by organizations supported by arch-enemy Iran

    Reuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 05:58 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 05:58 AM

    Israel has seized millions of dollars worth of digital funds intended for use by the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and the foreign Quds Force arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

    Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he approved an operation that was aimed at identifying and confiscating funds laundered by organizations supported by arch-enemy Iran.

    His ministry said that since the start of this year, "Hezbollah, Quds Force and Syrian operatives have used digital currencies to receive funds from third parties via illegal transactions”. It said it had thwarted the transfer of millions of dollars to these operatives.

    “I issued an order that enabled the confiscation of said funds, as well as their transfer to the State of Israel," Gallant said. "In doing so, we have effectively cut off the flow of terror funds via this channel.”

    Hezbollah's media office in Lebanon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, Sept 8, 2022.
    Israel could accept US-Iran nuclear 'understanding': lawmaker
    Netanyahu's national security adviser said Israel didn't see as much "damage" in any new understanding as there was in the 2015 deal
    Staff members work at a packing section at a garment factory in Colombo after the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka. March 21, 2023. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka eyes free trade pact with Thailand by March
    Sri Lankan president said the country would focus on boosting foreign investment, exports and jobs, as it shifts gears from tackling the crisis to growth
    An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan Nov 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Top shipper of Russian oil secures Indian cover
    The reflagging of vessels and changes of registry highlight the tightening oversight by Western service providers over supply of Russian oil
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS
    Iran executes leader of women trafficking network
    Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022, the second-highest in the world after China, Amnesty International said

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps