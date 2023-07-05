Palestinians defiant amid damage after Israel ends Jenin raid

"They did not get what they wanted, thank God. The youths are fine, the families are fine and the camp is fine," Mutasem Estatia, a father of six, told Reuters after what he described as two nights being kept away, one of them in Israeli detention.

Twelve Palestinian men or male teenagers were killed, five of them confirmed fighters from the Hamas or Islamic Jihad factions. Scores of Palestinians were wounded. The army - which lost a soldier in the clashes - said it killed combatants only.

Israeli forces also detained around 150 suspected militants and destroyed caches of guns and roadside mines - including an arsenal under a mosque - and a command centre, the army said.

"There are 12 martyrs and we are proud of them, but we expected more damage given the raid's scale," Estatia said.

Israel appeared poised to return to Jenin and other areas of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians seek statehood.

"I've made clear that this broad action in Jenin is not a one-off," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Channel 14 TV on Monday. "It will be the beginning of regular incursions and continuous control of the territory and that's why there'll be no safe haven for terrorism."