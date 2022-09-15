World 'will unite' for Queen Elizabeth's funeral as mourners queue for miles

The state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will unite people from across the globe, the official in charge of the huge ceremonial event said on Thursday, as mourners from all walks of life queued for hours to file past the late monarch's coffin.

World leaders will gather on Monday for the funeral for Elizabeth, queen for 70 years whose global stature was almost without equal.

She is currently lying in state in London's ancient Westminster Hall, where tens of thousands are waiting patiently in line to pay their final respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

"These events are taking place against the backdrop of an outpouring of grief, affection, and gratitude for people in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and across the world," said the Earl Marshal, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Duke of Norfolk, England's most senior peer who is in charge of state occasions.