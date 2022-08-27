Russia burns gas into the atmosphere while cutting supplies to EU

The flaring was first reported in Finland, which borders Russia, earlier this month.

Professor Esa Vakkilainen at the LUT University, Lappeenranta, said Gazprom may have been burning as much as 1,000 euros worth of gas per hour for the past two months, while flaring was damaging the atmosphere.

"So this is also a big environmental problem, especially for the North Pole area where this soot has definitely an effect on global warming," he said.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia, the world's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, while the EU and other countries have urged Moscow to bring the goal forward by a decade.

Gazprom cut its natural gas output by more than 13% from the start of the year until mid-August to around 275 billion cubic metres. Its gas exports outside the former Soviet Union have declined by over 36% to 78.5 bcm amid the standoff with the West over Ukraine.

While most domestic experts have said that Gazprom could simply turn off the taps to regulate production, the company still has to burn off excess gas.

"The flaring is an environmental disaster with around 9,000 tonnes of CO2 being emitted daily," Rystad said.