'Challenge' to maintain world's focus on global health after COVID-19: Bill Gates

Asking the world to prioritise saving lives in the world's poorest countries, Bill Gates said focus on global health is increasingly challenging in a world still rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change, rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine.

The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist said it was a "paradox" that in the wake of a huge global health threat, funding for tackling diseases like malaria and AIDS could actually drop this year.

"I am very worried… ironically, in the face of the clearest indication of why infectious disease is not a thing of the past, in fact, the funding levels could go down," said Gates in an interview last week.