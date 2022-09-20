Powerful quake strikes Mexico on anniversary of temblors, at least one dead

Shortly after 1 pm (1800 GMT), the magnitude 7.6 quake quake hit near the coast on the border region of the states of Michoacan and Colima at a depth of around 15 km (9 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as major quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017.

"It's this date, there's something about the 19th," said Ernesto Lanzetta, a business owner in the Cuauhtemoc borough of the city. "The 19th is a day to be feared."

In an earlier message before announcing the death, Lopez Obrador said there was material damage in areas near the epicenter. Images posted on social media showed buildings badly damaged.