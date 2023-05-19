G7 leaders reckon with Ukraine, haunted by Hiroshima nuclear legacy

Leaders of the world's advanced democracies start their Group of Seven (G7) summit on Friday in Hiroshima with a sombre remembrance of the costs of war as they grapple with the conflict in Ukraine.

Ahead of a summit focused heavily on ending Russia's war in Ukraine and on preventing conflict with China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will gather world leaders at a peace memorial in the Japanese city levelled by an atomic bomb in World War Two.

The G7 countries - the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy - are poised to use the summit to announce tightened sanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no signs of easing.

Moscow has said it is ready to use its nuclear arsenal to defend its "territorial integrity" if necessary. Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in Japan's lower house of parliament, said he chose the city for the summit to focus attention on arms control.

"You will hear a powerful statement of unity, strength and commitment in our response to Russia's war of aggression," said a senior Biden administration official. "You will see new steps taken to economically isolate Russia and to weaken its ability to wage war."