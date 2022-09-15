    বাংলা

    Putin, Xi set to meet on Thursday in Samarkand

    The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 05:10 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 05:10 AM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan early on Thursday afternoon, a schedule distributed by the Russian delegation to media showed.

    The two leaders are in Samarkand to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security group. They will also hold a three-way meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

    Separately, the Uzbek government said Putin was travelling to Samarkand and would also meet Iranian, Kyrgyz, Pakistani, Turkmen and Uzbek leaders.

    On Friday, Putin is set to meet the leaders of Azerbaijan, India and Turkey, it added in a statement.

