Australia to diversify trade, foreign investment says PM Albanese ahead of India visit

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his government wanted to diversify trade and foreign investment partners and will lead a business delegation to India which he said shared Australia's democratic values.

Australia wanted "greater diversity in who we trade with - and greater variety in what we trade, meaning our economy is more resilient and more secure," he said in a speech to the AFR Business Summit in Sydney.

China is easily Australia's largest trading partner, although a diplomatic dispute has resulted in "trade blockages" being imposed on a raft of Australia's exports. Canberra has asked Beijing to remove those blockages as the two nations resume talks after a years-long diplomatic freeze.