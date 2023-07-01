    বাংলা

    Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands

    Japan and Taiwan joined the United States and its allies in imposing sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year

    Reuters
    Published : 1 July 2023, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 07:10 AM

    Japan's defence ministry said late on Friday it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in the waters near Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa islands in the previous four days, following a similar announcement this week from Taiwan.

    Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had spotted two Russian frigates off its eastern coast and sent aircraft and ships to keep watch.

    Japan's government said last month that repeated Russian military activity near Japanese territory, including joint drills with Chinese forces, posed "serious concern" for Japan's national security.

    Japan and Taiwan have joined the United States and its allies in imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year.

    The Japanese ministry said two Steregushchy-class frigates were first spotted 70 km (40 miles) southwest of Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa prefecture neat Taiwan, on Tuesday morning.

    The vessels sailed back and forth through the waters between Yonaguni and Taiwan, moved eastward and were last spotted on Friday in the waters between Miyako and Okinawa islands, it said, adding Japan dispatched two vessels to monitor the Russian ships.

    Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday that a detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet had entered the southern parts of the Philippine Sea to perform tasks as part of a long-range sea passage.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a press conference as BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town, South Africa, Jun 1, 2023.
    S Africa to host BRICS summit despite Putin arrest warrant
    The country has a duty as a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Putin over the deportation of children from Ukraine
    Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki meets with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyungho at a meeting in Tokyo, Japan Jul 29, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Finance Japan.
    Japan, S Korea revive currency swaps
    The deal is a symbolic but significant step as the countries' leaders seek to improve long-strained ties amid increasing geopolitical risks
    Children are seen collecting chunks of coal at a colliery in Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, Jun 2, 2021.
    Methane gas explosion killed 31 in S African mine
    South Africa is investigating the deaths, which occurred in a ventilation shaft in the shuttered Virginia mine in the country's Free State province
    US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin attends a joint press conference with Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada (not pictured) after their meeting at the Japanese Defence ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 01 June 2023. After Japan, Secretary of Defence Austin will travel to Singapore, India and France. FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS
    China talks essential to avoid crisis: US defence chief
    Lloyd Austin said he was deeply concerned by China's unwillingness to engage on military crisis management

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps