Japan says Russian warships spotted near Taiwan, Okinawa islands

Japan's defence ministry said late on Friday it had spotted two Russian Navy ships in the waters near Taiwan and Japan's Okinawa islands in the previous four days, following a similar announcement this week from Taiwan.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had spotted two Russian frigates off its eastern coast and sent aircraft and ships to keep watch.

Japan's government said last month that repeated Russian military activity near Japanese territory, including joint drills with Chinese forces, posed "serious concern" for Japan's national security.