New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv, and he welcomed the continued support from London.

"With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, a pledge that Sunak has maintained.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defences from the West.