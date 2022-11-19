    বাংলা

    New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posts a video of the two meeting in Kyiv and he welcomes the continued support from London

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 03:17 PM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 03:17 PM

    Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones.

    "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom," Sunak said on Twitter. "We are with you all the way."

    Sunak said in a statement that Britain would provide a new 50 million pound ($60 million) package that includes anti-aircraft guns and technology such as radar to counter drone attacks. Britain also said it would increase the training it provides to Ukraine's armed forces.

    "While Ukraine's armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air," Sunak said in his statement.

    "We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead."

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Saturday of the two meeting in Kyiv, and he welcomed the continued support from London.

    "With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom," Zelenskiy tweeted.

    Sunak, a former finance minister, took office last month following the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. She and her predecessor Boris Johnson had both made public support for Ukraine an important part of their agenda, a pledge that Sunak has maintained.

    Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defences from the West.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Malaysia Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Noorainee Abdul Rahman cast vote during the general election at Muar, in Johor, Malaysia November 19, 2022.
    Malaysia's Muhyiddin leads in general election
    Veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad was dealt his first election defeat in 53 years
    Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 15, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via
    Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defences: Pentagon official
    Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defences, Pentagon official says
    A Ukrainian boy rides on a scooter, in a residential neighbourhood damaged by Russian shelling, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine, May 14, 2022. REUTERS
    At least 437 children killed in war: Ukraine 
    The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said
    Smoke billows from the cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 13, 2021.
    India power binges on coal, outpaces Asia
    The European Union was the only region where coal-fired power output grew at a rate faster than India, data from independent think tank Ember shows

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher