US pushes Russia to accept swap after Griner sentencing

The United States pushed Moscow to accept a deal that aims to secure the release of two Americans detained in Russia after one of them, basketball star Brittney Griner, was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison on a drug charge.

"It's a serious proposal. We urge them to accept it. They should have accepted it weeks ago when we first made it," said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, without offering details.

Washington has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, for Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.