    বাংলা

    White House in talks with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran

    The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the regime's restrictions on accessing the internet

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 07:49 AM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 07:49 AM

    The White House is in talks with billionaire Elon Musk about setting up SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink in Iran, CNN reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

    The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the regime's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms.

    The Islamic Republic has been engulfed by protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

    The US Treasury Department last month said that some satellite internet equipment can be exported to Iran, suggesting that the company may not need a license to provide satellite broadband service in the country.

    Musk had then said he would activate Starlink in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tweet that the United States took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

    SpaceX and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Musk said on Tuesday Starlink has not received any funding from the US Department of Defence for its services in Ukraine, adding the company was losing about $20 million a month due to unpaid service and costs on security measures for cyberwar defence.

    SpaceX is aiming to grow Starlink, as it races against rival satellite communications companies such as OneWeb and Amazon.com Inc's yet to launch Project Kuiper.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Sept 16, 2022.
    We can down most Russian missiles, will improve: Zelensky
    Zelensky hopes that gradually, with help from other countries, Ukraine will be able to down 100% of Russian missiles, a capability which the country does not have now
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with the members of the Expediency Discernment Council in Tehran, Oct 12, 2022.
    Tens of thousands march in Berlin in support of Iran protests
    The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution
    15 dead as bus carrying workers home for Diwali crashes in India
    15 killed in India road crash
    As many as 40 people were injured after a bus ploughed into a parked truck in Madhya Pradesh
    Donald Trump departed Trump Tower two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, US, Aug 10, 2022.
    Papers seized from Trump home held US secrets about Iran, China
    They included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile program, the Washington Post reports

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher