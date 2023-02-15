Putin, secure in power, sets stage for long and draining war

"We have a completely incapable leadership formed directly by a president who is unchangeable and to whom there is no alternative. But a change of president would lead to a swift catastrophe."

To Girkin, that would mean military defeat, civil war, and the subjugation of Russia.

His frustrations centre on the secrecy, poor communication and ineffective command structure that have led to a series of humiliating military defeats at the hands of Russia's far smaller neighbour.

But beyond the battlefield, Russia must pay for an unexpectedly broad and protracted war while suffering the most severe Western sanctions.

Forced into the unpopular step of mobilising 300,000 young, economically active men last autumn, Putin in the process prompted hundreds of thousands more to flee Russia.

Moscow has lost a major chunk of the European gas market that the Soviet Union and Putin spent decades winning. Russian oil production rose in 2022 but Moscow has announced an output cut for March, most likely in response to a Western cap on the price of its refined products.

Western firms and investors have run for the exit, making Russia court one-time rival China as an investor and buyer of its oil.

Its $2.1 trillion economy - about one-12th the size of the US's - is forecast by the International Monetary Fund to grow 0.3% this year, far below China and India's growth rates.

The current account surplus has shrivelled and the budget deficit is widening, despite hefty drawdowns from a rainy-day fund.

"This war is the most consequential activity Putin has ever undertaken and certainly for Russia it is the most consequential gamble since the fall of the Soviet Union," said Samuel Charap, a Russia specialist at the RAND Corporation who has served in the State Department.

But if Russia's business leaders - who include many of Putin's erstwhile KGB colleagues - object to the course of events, they are doing so in private.