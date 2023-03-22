Scranton to Biden: Love ya, Joe. But a 2024 run?

In Joe Biden's childhood hometown of Scranton, signs of affection for the US president are hard to miss.

Two streets and an expressway into the city bear his name, and personal letters from Biden that invoke the "Scranton values" of hard work and common decency that he frequently flags are proudly displayed in living rooms and offices of some supporters.

Two residents told stories about Biden making surprise calls to their moms during one of his visits. Business owners credit Biden's programmes for their financial survival through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite those strong ties, interviews with about two dozen Scranton voters show many harbor deep concerns about Biden running again. Biden, 80, is already the oldest sitting US president and would be 86 at the end of his second term, if re-elected.