    বাংলা

    China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit

    The Chinese military has been put on high alert in response to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 04:09 PM

    The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch "targeted military operations" in response to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China's defence ministry said on Tuesday night.

    Separately, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night, and will test-launch conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan.

    The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest, northeast of Taiwan, long range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missiles test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Easter Theatre Command said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pelosi: America's solidarity with Taiwanese people more important than ever
    Pelosi: America's solidarity with Taiwanese people more important
    Pelosi’s tour becomes the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the House in 25 years
    US House Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan; Chinese warplanes take to skies
    Pelosi lands in Taiwan, defying China
    Any visit by Pelosi is 'a gross interference' in China's internal affairs, says China
    US Air Force plane headed for Taiwan after South China Sea detour
    US Air Force plane headed for Taiwan
    No request has been received from the United States for her to visit or transit in the country, authorities in the Philippines, a US ally, says
    Chinese warplanes take to skies, US warships on move before expected Pelosi visit to Taiwan
    Chinese warplanes take to skies, US warships on move
    US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher