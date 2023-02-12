Looting and hygiene worries add to rescuers' burden in Turkey

Volunteers struggling to find ever fewer survivors in the quake-hit Turkish city of Antakya said on Saturday ransacking and hygiene problems were adding to their daunting task.

One resident, searching for a colleague buried in a collapsed building, said he witnessed looting in the first days after Monday's quake before leaving the city for a village.

"People were smashing the windows and fences of shops and cars," said Mehmet Bok, 26, now back in Antakya and searching for a work colleague in a collapsed building.

German aid organisations suspended rescue operations in the quake region on Saturday, citing security problems and reports of clashes between groups of people and gunfire.

Turkish authorities have not commented on any unrest, but President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would deal firmly with looters and other criminal behaviour, noting that a state of emergency had been declared.

The death toll has surpassed 25,300 in Turkey and Syria.