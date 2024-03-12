A mother's voicemail at her graveside marks painful Ramadan for Gaza son

Marking the first day of Ramadan alone among the graves of his loved ones at a cemetery in Gaza, Ibrahim Hassouna listened to a voicemail message his mother left him before she was killed in Israel's military offensive on the Palestinian territory.

Normally a time of religious devotion and joyful family meals after each day's fasting, this year's Muslim holy month could not lift Hassouna from his deep sorrow at the loss of his mother, father, brothers and their families in the war.

Listening to his mother's voice on his phone was bittersweet, bringing back memories of how she used to fret about him incessantly.

"If I was gone for one, two, three hours, she would call, even though I am 30 years old," he said through tears as he knelt by her grave. She was known as Um Karam, or mother of Karam, her eldest son.

"No one will ask about me now. No one will comfort me. No one will check up on me. No one will worry about Ibrahim the way my mother would worry about me," said Hassouna, who has a tattoo on the inside of his wrist of the Arabic word ummi, or my mother.