IMF says up to 20 countries could require emergency assistance to ease food crisis

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia, also said that 141 million people across the Arab world are exposed to food insecurity.

The IMF on Friday approved a new food shock borrowing window under its existing emergency financing instruments to help vulnerable countries cope with food shortages and high costs stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Georgieva said that 48 countries around the world are particularly exposed to the food crisis.

"Of the 48 countries, about 10-20 are likely to be asking (for emergency assistance)," Georgieva said, adding that "quite a lot of them" are in sub Sahran Africa.

"We are here for you," she promised members at the event.