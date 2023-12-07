    বাংলা

    Amnesty: Israeli attack that killed Reuters journalist, wounded others must be investigated as a war crime

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2023, 01:12 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2023, 01:12 PM

    Amnesty International said on Thursday that Israeli strikes that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured six others in south Lebanon on Oct 13 were likely a direct attack on civilians that must be investigated as a war crime.

    Human Rights Watch, in a separate statement, said the two Israeli strikes were "an apparently deliberate attack on civilians and thus a war crime".

    A Reuters investigation published on Thursday found an Israeli tank crew killed Abdallah and wounded the six other reporters by firing two shells in quick succession from Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling from a distance.

