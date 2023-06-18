Blinken, Qin hold 'candid' talks, US and China agree to meet again

The US secretary of state and Chinese foreign minister on Sunday held what both called candid and constructive talks on their differences from Taiwan to trade but seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going with an eventual meeting in Washington.

Speaking after a 5-1/2 hour meeting followed by a dinner, US and Chinese officials both emphasised their desire for stable and predictable relations, but China was clear it regards Taiwan as the most important issue and greatest risk.

Making the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years, Antony Blinken stressed "the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation" in his talks with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, the State Department said.

"Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in Sino-US relations, and the most prominent risk," Chinese state media quoted Qin as having told the top US diplomat.