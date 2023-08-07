After heatwave, looming typhoon forces scouts to evacuate South Korea campsite

Tens of thousands of youngsters will be evacuated from the campsite of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea to get them out of the path of a looming typhoon, organisers said on Monday, days after hundreds fell ill amid soaring temperatures.

The storm on top of the country's worst heatwave in years has piled pressure on organisers who have faced mounting complaints from parents and the withdrawal of the US and British contingents.

The head of UK Scouts told Reuters on Monday that concerns about cleanliness and food, not just the heat, had prompted their decision to leave the first global gathering of scouts since the pandemic.