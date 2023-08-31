Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin says he'd be better president than Putin

LEADING CRITIC OF MOSCOW'S CONDUCT OF WAR

Since the death of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash last week, Girkin is the most prominent remaining critic of the way Moscow has waged its war in Ukraine.

In what was widely seen as a response to his public outbursts, he was arrested in July and charged with incitement to extremism, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Russian law bans convicted criminals from running for office, and it is unclear how someone could run from pre-trial detention.

Girkin, who also goes by the name Igor Strelkov, is a former security officer who helped to start the initial war in Ukraine in 2014, when a militia under his command seized the east Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.

He does not recognise Ukraine as a sovereign state and says much of it is part of Russia.

In May, he said a nationalist group he was leading would enter politics as an opposition party because a "systemic crisis" was brewing.

He is best known in the West for his role in shooting down a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014 with the loss of 298 lives, for which he was convicted in absentia by a Dutch court. He denied involvement.

The New York Times recently quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin would be re-elected next year with 90% of the vote.

Peskov later told the Russian news agency TASS that his words had been misinterpreted, but that Putin had unprecedented support and would win an overwhelming majority if he ran, something he has yet to confirm.