Putin wishes King Charles 'success, good health and all the best'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch King Charles on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.
"Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read.
"I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," it added.