    Putin wishes King Charles 'success, good health and all the best'

    The Russian president congratulates Britain’s new monarch on his accession to the throne

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 12:05 PM
    Updated : 10 Sept 2022, 12:05 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Britain's new monarch King Charles on the accession to the throne, the Russian embassy in London said on Twitter.

    "Please accept my sincere congratulations on Your Accession to the throne," the statement from Putin read.

    "I wish Your Majesty success, good health and all the best," it added.

