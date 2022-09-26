North Korea, China resume cross-border freight train operation: S Korea ministry

Cross-border freight train operations between North Korea and China appears to have resumed after a five-month suspension, South Korea's unification ministry said on Monday.

The comments from the ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, came after Yonhap news agency reported a freight train from Dandong crossed a bridge to the North Korean city of Sinuiju.

"North Korea and China have yet to officially confirm but looking at various circumstances, freight train operations between North Korea and China appear to have resumed today," ministry spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon told a briefing.