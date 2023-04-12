Macron's aim of EU unity on China undone by trip fallout

A senior diplomat from Central and Eastern Europe, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "President Macron is not speaking for Europe or the European Union. He is unwittingly helping Beijing to dismantle transatlantic unity at the time of war in Europe, when it is most needed."

Marcin Przydacz, a foreign policy adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda, made clear Warsaw was not in favour of any shift away from Washington.

"We believe that more America is needed in Europe," he told Polish broadcaster Radio Zet. He added pointedly: "Today the United States is more of a guarantee of safety in Europe than France."

Such criticism prompted French officials and diplomats to stress that Macron did not suggest Europe should be equidistant geopolitically from Washington and Beijing, simply that Europe's interests will sometimes differ from those of the United States.

The French foreign ministry cancelled a planned debrief on the trip for foreign diplomats in Paris on Tuesday as officials scrambled to make sure they had a consistent message and to limit any fallout with Washington.

The initial response from Washington was measured. Without directly addressing Macron's comments, the US State Department spokesperson and the White House lauded the bilateral relationship with Paris and its role in the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine. But there was broader unease.

If Europe doesn't "pick sides between the US and China over Taiwan, then maybe we shouldn't be picking sides either [on Ukraine]," US Republican Senator Marco Rubio said in a video drawing parallels with the conflict in Ukraine.

SYMPATHY AND FRUSTRATION

Even some of the president's closest allies in France recognised Macron had misspoke. "There's a problem with the president's communication. It's a disaster," one Macron ally said on condition of anonymity, saying the timing and location of what he said, although right on substance, were problematic.

"The idea now is to reassure the Americans and tell them there is nothing new and that on Taiwan we have the same position as before," said a senior French diplomat.

"The difficulty I think will ultimately not be with the Americans. I think it will be more complicated with the Europeans, notably the Baltics, Nordics, Eastern Europeans."

Other governments in Europe, however, are at least more sympathetic to Macron's push for "strategic autonomy" - making Europe less dependent on others when it comes to defence, technology and supplies of critical raw materials.