    বাংলা

    Philippines closely monitors threat of invasion of Taiwan: defence chief

    The daily monitoring is a part of Manila's contingency plans for possible conflict in the region, Gilbert Teodoro says

    Reuters
    Published : 20 July 2023, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 07:10 AM

    The threat of China invading Taiwan is something US military ally the Philippines is monitoring on a daily basis as part of Manila's contingency plans for possible conflict in the region, its defence chief said on Thursday.

    "We really have to make an assessment whether such is likely or not," Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro told reporters.

    "Nonetheless, we continue to plan on all contingencies, not merely any flashpoint between China and Taiwan, but any contingency within the theatre," he added.

    Of the five US treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific - Australia, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand - the Philippines is closest to Taiwan, with its northernmost islands just 190 km (118 miles) away.

    A priority for the Philippines is the safety of the more than 100,000 of its nationals living and working in Taiwan.

    Without providing specifics, Teodoro, said the contingency measures being discussed were "a multi-agency effort and not only a defence effort".

    The Philippines has been a key defence partner for former colonial power the United States for decades, but moves this year to expand US access to its bases have angered China, which has called that "stoking the fire" of regional tension.

    The Philippines has granted access to four additional bases this year, some facing north towards Taiwan. The Philippines has repeatedly stressed it is not taking sides in the US-China rivalry.

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has sought closer ties with Washington, has said the US access to those bases would be "useful" defensively if China attacked democratically governed Taiwan.

    Washington and Beijing have sought to manage their differences lately to get strained ties on the right track, including keeping communication channels open.

    "Hopefully, the engagements bilaterally between the United States and China leads to the diffusion of tensions in that theatre," said Teodoro.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan's Vice President William Lai makes a speech at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party annual congress in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 16, 2023.
    China slams planned US visit of Taiwan presidential frontrunner
    Separatist presidential frontrunner Vice President William Lai is running to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen at Taiwan's next election in January
    Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena speaks at an interview in Taipei, Taiwan Jul 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Paraguay ‘would love’ more trade with China, but Taiwan offers better
    Taiwan offers the best bet for moving the largely agricultural economy up the value chain, president-elect Santiago Pena said on a visit to Taipei
    People wearing masks walk past a Chinese national flag as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, November 3, 2022.
    China lashes back at NATO criticism, warns it will protect its rights
    China said they oppose NATO's "eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region" and warned any action threatening Beijing's rights would be met with a resolute response
    Visitors stand next to a "Make In India" logo during a three-day semiconductor event in Bengaluru, India, Apr 30, 2022.
    India can aim lower in its chip dreams
    Rising geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, as well as worries of military conflict in Taiwan, will make India an attractive alternative for companies

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps