Philippines closely monitors threat of invasion of Taiwan: defence chief

The threat of China invading Taiwan is something US military ally the Philippines is monitoring on a daily basis as part of Manila's contingency plans for possible conflict in the region, its defence chief said on Thursday.

"We really have to make an assessment whether such is likely or not," Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro told reporters.

"Nonetheless, we continue to plan on all contingencies, not merely any flashpoint between China and Taiwan, but any contingency within the theatre," he added.

Of the five US treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific - Australia, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Thailand - the Philippines is closest to Taiwan, with its northernmost islands just 190 km (118 miles) away.

A priority for the Philippines is the safety of the more than 100,000 of its nationals living and working in Taiwan.

Without providing specifics, Teodoro, said the contingency measures being discussed were "a multi-agency effort and not only a defence effort".