Fracas in Vegas? Musk, Zuckerberg talk cage match in social media bluster

"If this is for real, I will do it," the Tesla chief tweeted.

He later said on Twitter that he had "this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

The odds that such a fight will really take place appear slim, though. The two CEOs have a history of drawing attention to themselves: In 2021, Zuckerberg rode a motorized surfboard while waving an American flag; Musk has generated headlines with his controversial tweets.

Asked about Zuckerberg's post on Wednesday, a Meta spokesperson said, "The story speaks for itself.”

Musk did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comments.

After he bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, its value plummeted as it faced an exodus of advertisers.

Musk in recent months has stepped up criticism of Zuckerberg and his companies, and has mocked reported plans by Meta for a platform to rival Twitter.