South Korea says leaked US intel document 'untrue', amid spying allegations

South Korea said on Tuesday that information contained in a purportedly leaked US confidential document that appeared to be based on internal discussions among top South Korean security officials was "untrue" and "altered".

Several documents have been recently posted on social media offering a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, sparking a diplomatic row between the US and some allies.

One of the documents gave details of internal discussions among South Korean officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine, suggesting the US could have been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies, and inviting condemnation from the Asian nation's lawmakers.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement that suspicions his office in Seoul was monitored are "utterly false" and that any attempts to shake its alliance with the US is an act "compromising national interest".