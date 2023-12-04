    বাংলা

    Multiple commercial vessels attacked in Red Sea

    Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the US military said

    Aziz El YaakoubiIdrees AliReuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 06:57 AM

    Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the US military said Sunday, as Yemen's Houthi group claimed drone and missile attacks on two Israeli vessels in the area.

    The Carney, an American destroyer, responded to distress calls and provided assistance following missile and drone launches from Houthi-controlled territory, according to US Central Command.

    Yemen's Houthi movement said its navy had attacked two Israeli ships, Unity Explorer and Number 9, with an armed drone and a naval missile. A spokesperson for the group's military said the two ships were targeted after they rejected warnings, without elaborating.

    In a broadcast statement, the spokesperson said the attacks were in response to the demands of the Yemeni people and calls from Islamic nations to stand with the Palestinian people.

    The US military said the Carney shot down three drones as it helped the commercial vessels. It was not clear if the warship was a target.

    It said the attacks were a threat to international commerce.

    "We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran," the statement said.

    "The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners," it added.

    An Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the two ships had no connection to Israel.

    "One ship was significantly damaged and it is in distress and apparently is in danger of sinking and another ship was lightly damaged," Hagari told reporters in Tel Aviv.

    The reported incident follows a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since war broke out between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct 7.

    An Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized in November by the Houthis, allies of Iran. The group, which controls most of Yemen's Red Sea coast, had previously fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel and vowed to target more Israeli vessels.

    MULTIPLE ENGAGEMENTS

    The Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer is owned by Unity Explorer Ltd and managed by London-based Dao Shipping Ltd, LSEG data showed. The ship was scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Dec 15.

    Number 9, which was headed to Suez port, is a Panama-flagged container ship owned by Number 9 Shipping Ltd and managed by Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK-based Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the data showed.

    BSM said in a statement to Reuters Number 9 is currently sailing and there were no reports of injuries or pollution after the incident. The vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the company said.

    Unity Explorer's owners and managers could not be reached immediately for comments.

    According to US Central Command, the Unity Explorer suffered minor damage while the Number 9 also reported damage.

    British maritime security company Ambrey and sources said earlier that a bulk carrier and a container ship had been hit by at least two drones while sailing in the Red Sea.

    Ambrey said the container ship had reportedly suffered damage from a drone attack about 63 miles (101 km) northwest of the northern Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

    Britain's Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said it had received reports of a drone attack in the Red Sea's Bab al-Mandab Strait.

    Last week a US Navy warship responded to a distress call from an Israeli-managed commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden after it had been seized by armed individuals.

    RELATED STORIES
    Death toll from dengue in Bangladesh this year tops 1,600
    Dengue deaths this year top 1,600
    Hospitals record 920 new cases of the mosquito-borne viral fever, and eight deaths from the disease in the latest daily count
    The Galaxy Leader cargo ship is escorted by Houthi boats in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS
    2 ships divert course away from Red Sea area after vessel seized by Houthis
    Israel on Sunday said the Houthis had seized a British-owned, Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an "Iranian act of terrorism"
    Cargo ship hauling 800 tonnes of coal sinks near Mongla Port
    Coal ship sinks in Pasur River
    The ship, MV Prince of Ghashiakhali, suffers a hull breach
    A Philippine supply boat sails near a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023.
    Near collision, tense encounter in South China Sea
    Relations between the Philippines and China have further soured this year at a time of strengthened military engagement between Manila and Washington

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp