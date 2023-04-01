Lukashenko said Belarus had enough conventional weapons to counter threats, "but if we see that behind (the threats) lies the destruction of our country, we will use everything we have".

"If necessary, Putin and I will decide and bring in strategic weapons - if needed," he said.

He offered no evidence of such a threat from the West, or of a further allegation that there were plans to invade Belarus from neighbouring Poland, a member of the US-led Western NATO alliance.

'THEY ARE PREPARING TO INVADE'

"Take my word for it, I have never deceived you. They are preparing to invade Belarus, to destroy our country," he told the audience.

Russia's decision to station tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus amid rising tension with the West over its invasion of Ukraine is its first deployment of nuclear weapons outside its borders since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The UN Security Council met on Friday, at the request of the United States and Albania, to discuss Putin's plans. The deputy US ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, accused Putin of "escalating Russia's dangerous and destabilising behaviour" with his threat to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council that Putin "was clear about the fact that we are not transferring nuclear weapons, we're talking about the transfer to Belarus of operational tactical missile complexes."

China, Moscow's strategic partner, did not specifically address Putin's plans. China's Deputy UN Ambassador Geng Shuang told the council that Beijing advocates "no deployment of nuclear weapons abroad by all nuclear weapons states and the withdrawal of nuclear weapons deployed aboard."