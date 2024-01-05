Trump business got at least $7.8 million in foreign payments during presidency: report

Businesses tied to Republican former US President Donald Trump received at least $7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday.

House Oversight Committee Democrats said those payments detailed in the 156-page report are likely a fraction of the foreign payments made to Trump and his family during his 2017-2021 administration.

"These countries spent — often lavishly — on apartments and hotel stays at Donald Trump's properties — personally enriching President Trump while he made foreign policy decisions connected to their policy agendas with far-reaching ramifications for the United States," the report said.

The countries included China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Malaysia.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.