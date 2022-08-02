Chinese warplanes take to skies, US warships on move before expected Pelosi visit to Taiwan

Chinese warplanes buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday shortly before the expected arrival in Taipei of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit that has pushed friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level.

The Chinese leadership has repeatedly warned against Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, making a trip to self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

In the latest rhetorical salvo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that US politicians who "play with fire" on theTaiwan issue will "come to no good end".

The United States said on Monday it would not be intimidated by what it called Chinese "sabre rattling".

Most of Pelosi's planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, a person familiar with her itinerary said.

Four sources said she was scheduled on Wednesday afternoon to meet a group of activists who are outspoken about China's human rights record.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi's travel plans, while her office has also kept silent.

On Tuesday night, Taiwan's tallest building, Taipei 101, lit up with messages including: "Welcome to Taiwan", "Speaker Pelosi", "Taiwan (heart) USA".

With tensions already high, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source told Reuters.