Beijing rebukes Japan, Britain over 'anti-China' G7 summit

State-backed Chinese mouthpiece Global Times called the G7 an "anti-China workshop" on Monday, a day after Beijing summoned Japan's envoy and berated Britain in a fiery response to statements issued at the group's summit in Hiroshima.

Group of Seven (G7) declarations issued on Saturday singled out China on issues including Taiwan, nuclear arms, economic coercion and human rights abuses, underscoring the wide-ranging tensions between Beijing and the group of rich countries which includes the United States.

"The US is pushing hard to weave an anti-China net in the Western world," Global Times said in an editorial on Monday titled "G7 has descended into an anti-China workshop".

"This is not just a matter of brutal interference in China's internal affairs and smearing China, but also an undisguised urge for confrontation between the camps."

Beijing's foreign ministry said it firmly opposed the statement by the G7 - which also includes Japan, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Italy - and late Sunday said it had summoned Japan's ambassador to China in a pointed protest to the summit host.

Russia, a close ally of China that was also called out in the G7 statement over its war in Ukraine, said the summit was an "incubator" for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria.