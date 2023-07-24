    বাংলা

    North Korea fires ballistic missile: South Korea, Japan

    North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week, hours after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 04:09 PM

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast late on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

    Japan's defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said could be a ballistic missile by North Korea.

    The reports come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to boost military readiness against North Korea's weapons programme with the deployment of US strategic military assets.

    North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

    North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests last week, hours after a US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.

    On Monday, another nuclear-powered U.S. submarine arrived in South Korea.

    Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Private Travis T King (wearing a black shirt and black cap) is seen in this picture taken during a tour of the tightly controlled Joint Security Area (JSA) on the border between the two Koreas, at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jul 18, 2023.
    Bringing Private King home: reaching Pyongyang is the first challenge
    A former North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea said the US Army soldier may be used as a propaganda tool
    Credit: Reuters
    A space race on the Korean Peninsula
    While the space programmes of South Korea and North Korea lag behind those of their neighbouring Japan and China, both nations have linked rockets to national pride
    A media member takes a photograph of South Korean soldiers standing guard in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, February 7, 2023.
    Mounting US worries over Private Travis King after N Korea silence
    US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Washington was fully mobilised in trying to contact Pyongyang. But North Korea had yet to offer any response
    A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, Jul 19, 2022.
    N Korea threatens to shoot down US spy planes
    There was no immediate response from the US military stationed in South Korea to a request for comment

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen