Top minister says Israel to keep promoting settlements despite US concern

A top Israeli minister defied US concern over settlement building in the occupied West Bank on Monday, saying the government would continue building and would not accept "preaching" from other countries.

"This is our country, all of it," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds some West Bank powers, during his party faction meeting. "Does anyone think that Israel will be managed like another US state? I will not accept moral preaching from anybody," Kan broadcaster reported him saying.

Most countries deem Jewish settlements built on land Israel occupied in a 1967 Middle East war as illegal, and their expansion has for decades been among the most contentious issues between Israel, the Palestinians and the international community.