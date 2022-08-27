Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Moscow's defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the plant complex three times in the last 24 hours.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report.

"A total of 17 shells were fired, four of which hit the roof of Special Building No. 1, where 168 assemblies of US WestingHouse nuclear fuel are stored," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It said 10 shells exploded near a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and three more near a building that houses fresh nuclear fuel storage. It said the radiation situation at the plant remained normal.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday the situation at Zaporizhzhia remained "very risky" after two of its six reactors were reconnected to the grid following shelling that caused the nuclear plant to be disconnected for the first time in its history.

Energoatom said on Friday evening that both of the plant's two functioning reactors had been reconnected to the grid and were again supplying electricity after they were fully disconnected on Thursday.

The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, wants to visit the plant in the south of the country and agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that it was "very, very close" to being able to send officials there.

Energoatom's statement on Saturday said its staff at the plant had come under "increased pressure" ahead of the likely visit.

"The (Russians), preparing for the IAEA's visit, have increased pressure on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's personnel- in order to hush up their testimonies about the crimes of the occupiers at the station and using it as a military base," it said.

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries have previously urged Russia to hand the plant back to Ukraine. Earlier this month UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said military equipment and personnel should be withdrawn from the plant and called for efforts to ensure it is not the target of military operations.