    Syrian government did not request Israeli assistance with earthquake relief: Al Watan

    Israel earlier said that it had received Syrian request for assistance

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 04:07 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 04:07 PM

    Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan cited an official source on Monday denying its government requested Israeli assistance with earthquake relief.

    Hundreds of people were killed following a powerful earthquake in neighbouring Turkey, and more than a thousand injured.

    Israel said earlier that it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief and that it was prepared to oblige, in what would be rare cooperation between the enemy neighbours.

